Pagabo’s chosen suppliers and clients will get free access to the social value calculation tool from Loop. Credit: Pagabo.

Public sector framework agreements provider Pagabo has awarded a position to 93 suppliers on its new Refit and Refurbishment Framework.

The framework suppliers involved various companies, including 7 Formation, 8build, AIS Contracts, Alcema, Amey Community, Apex Contractors, Aptus Construction, Ash Contracting, Ashe Construction, and more.

Small and medium enterprises constitute 68% of the appointed parties, providing fair access to organisations of all sizes.

The overall framework value has been extended to £1bn to accommodate the growing demand from its clients.

Regional subplots have been assigned suppliers, which fall under the five primary value-based lots.

They are Lot 1, which starts from £50k to £500k, Lot 2 from £500k to £1m, Lot 3 from £1m to £5m, Lot 4 from £5m to £15m and Lot 5 from £15m and above.

The duration of the framework will be four years. It will allow clients to select suppliers through both direct award and competition proceedings in a compliant and collaborative way.

The chosen suppliers and clients will get free access to the social value calculation tool from Loop for Pagabo-procured works.

It will help to completely integrate social value into the core of all procurement activity from the commencement of projects.

Red Kite Learning Trust is the new framework’s contracting authority.

Pagabo chief procurement officer Jason Stapley said: “With the focus on meeting net-zero targets, many clients are becoming increasingly aware of the role refit and refurbishment will have on emissions across their assets and estates.

“It’s why it was so important to us to work with existing client organisations, specialists and the contracting authority to make sure this second-generation framework was absolutely fit for purpose.

“Along with making sure everything we bring to market stays at the forefront of best practice and pushing the gold standard in procurement, we have been able to examine what works well and where we could make changes for greater benefit.”