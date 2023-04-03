Artist rendering of the North Boulder Branch Library. Credit: © 2023 City of Boulder.

The City of Boulder in Colorado, US is set to commence construction on North Boulder Branch Library on 5 April.

The start of construction will be marked by a ground-breaking ceremony at the site.

Located at 4500 13th St, the facility has been identified as a need for the community for around three decades.

Designed by WORKac, the project is a primary goal of the 2018 Library Master Plan.

The construction site for the facility was selected in 1999. It is accessible by public transit and another mode of travel such as biking and walking.

The library will lay emphasis on the multiculturalism that will feature programmes for adult literacy and language learning. In addition, it will offer after-school programmes which will help support working-class families.

In addition, North Boulder Branch Library will provide climate-friendly neighbourhoods with a net-zero-ready facility, in which residential areas can take a walk to the facility in just 15 minutes.

The total budget for the project is $12.5m, funded by the Community, Culture and Safety Tax, Developmental Excise Tax, Impact Fees, and the Library Fund.

The Colorado Health Foundation has offered a $700,000 grant for the construction of a play area, a learning garden, an outdoor maker space and improvements to the community plaza.

The design phase of this construction project was conducted in 2019 and 2020, in which the city held a community engagement in partnership with a non-profit programme Growing Up Boulder.

The city has considered feedback from neighbours and young people in designing the facility.

Construction company Fransen Pittman Construction will carry out the construction works on the facility.

Library director David Farnan said: “While construction inevitably creates some temporary inconveniences, we are eager for the result. The NoBo Branch Library will be a beautiful and welcoming space that supports our community’s love of learning, demonstrates our commitment to convenient and accessible public amenities, and celebrates the diverse experiences and cultures in Boulder.”

The facility is expected to open at the beginning of 2024.