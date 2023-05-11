The construction will include a barrier-protected/shared-use path, bike lanes and a protected sidewalk among others. Credit: Granite/Business Wire.

The Nevada Department of Transportation has chosen US infrastructure company Granite for its Pyramid highway project in Sparks, US.

Valued at around $58m, the project will see the reconstruction of a section of highway spanning from Queen Way to Los Altos Parkway.

It is an extension of the Pyramid and McCarran Intersection revamp project, which the company successfully completed and delivered in 2017.

Granite area manager Taylor Polan said: “Granite has a longstanding working relationship with the Nevada Department of Transportation, we are excited about delivering another quality project.

“This project suits our strengths in northern Nevada, and we look forward to improving our community by helping relieve traffic congestion on this heavily travelled corridor.”

The highway-expansion project will transform the roadway from the existing four to a six-lane high-access arterial road with three travel lanes in each direction and will reconstruct the four-lane stretch from Los Altos Parkway to Golden View Drive.

It also involves the construction of a barrier-protected shared-use path, bike lanes, gutter and shoulder improvements, a wide median, sound/screen walls and a protected sidewalk.

The company has added the contract to its first quarter committed and awarded projects.

Work on the project is scheduled to commence this month and is anticipated to finish in February 2025.

The US Federal Highway Administration is financing the project.

Last month, the company won a median-fill project on Interstate 40 outside of Barstow in California.