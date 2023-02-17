Rendering of the Femöringen project. Credit: Hermansson Hiller Lundberg Arkitekter / NCC / Cision.

Sweden-based real estate developer Aros Bostad has awarded a contract to NCC to undertake the construction of a 213-rental-apartment project called Femöringen in Järva Krog, Solna, Sweden.

The value of this turnkey contract, which will be undertaken in partnering form, is worth approximately SEK400m ($38.10m).

The project scope involves the construction of rental apartments, which will be spread across two buildings and have a common parking garage.

Femöringen will offer a range of units from studios to four-bedroom floorplans.

Aros Bostad CEO Magnus Andersson said: “Femöringen is the second project in Järva Krog in Solna that will be produced together with NCC. We are pleased to be able to start the project according to plan and look forward to handing over a residential rental apartment project of high quality in a great location to Patrizia.”

The Femöringen project is in the neighbouring block to the head office of NCC in Stockholm and partly overlaps the adjacent property, the Nova office project.

The Nova office project is being developed and constructed by NCC.

NCC Building Sweden head Henrik Landelius said: “In the Femöringen project, we are continuing our positive collaboration with Aros Bostad and our shared, long-term involvement in the area surrounding Järva Krog.

“We can leverage the broad-based expertise that exists throughout NCC, and by being involved from the very start, we can take the lead and ensure a first-rate process toward a successful end result.”

This project is associated with the land and housing development rights NCC sold to Aros Bostad.

The construction of Femöringen is scheduled to commence in Q1 2023 and is anticipated to complete in the fourth quarter of 2026.

This contract will be registered by NNC in its Building Sweden business segment in Q1 2023.

In December 2022, Swedish housing firm Riksbyggen awarded a contract to NCC to build 75 apartments in Skellefteå’s Getberget area.