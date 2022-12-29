The contract includes two ten-storey tower blocks in addition to a connecting basement-level garage. Credit: Riksbyggen/© NCC.

Swedish housing firm Riksbyggen has awarded a SEK175m ($16.6m) contract to NCC to build 75 apartments in Skellefteå’s Getberget area in Sweden.

The contract includes two ten-storey tower blocks in addition to a connecting basement-level garage.

These 75 tenant-owned apartments are part of the Brf Utsikten project, which is said to comply with the norms for a Miljöbyggnad Silver rating.

The pre-construction phase will start next month, with occupancy of the properties expected by 2025.

This contract will be registered in the NCC Building Sweden business area in the final quarter of this year.

Earlier, NCC has constructed Viktoriastrand for Riksbyggen in three phases. The project comprised 105 tenant-owned apartments and was concluded in 2020.

NCC Building Sweden commercial manager Andreas Wikman said: “We have an established partnership with Riksbyggen in Skellefteå from when we built Brf Viktoriastrand together.

“We are very proud to have received their trust again, and are looking forward to starting up the construction of Utsikten together as well.”

Riksbyggens Bostad Norr head of sales and marketing Jenny Elveljung said: “It is fantastic that we’ve been given the go-ahead to start construction of Brf Utsikten when so many other players are stepping on the brakes. We are now looking forward to working with NCC to build more homes in Skellefteå.”