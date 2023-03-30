NCC is expected to complete the construction of the municipal water and sewage system in 2026. Credit: NCC.

Nordic construction contractor NCC has been appointed by Swedish water and waste management company MittSverige Vatten & Avfall to construct a municipal water and sewage system for an additional 450 properties along the Njurunda coastline in Sundsvall, Sweden.

The new contract is valued at approximately Skr250m ($24m). Last year, NCC commenced work to construct a municipal water and sewage system for the initial 450 properties. The new contract has taken the number of properties that will be served to 900.

NCC infrastructure head Kenneth Nilsson said: “We are very familiar with MittSverige Vatten & Avfall and have worked together on several successful projects in the past. NCC has broad-based expertise in water and sewage systems and extensive experience in developing infrastructure in urban areas undergoing change. We are pleased to have been once again entrusted to develop the Njurunda coastline area and look forward to commencing work.”

The project comprises 23,000m of water and sewage lines and 24 sewer pumping stations.

MittSverige Vatten & Avfall project manager Peter Nylén said: “I’m delighted to have NCC on site as the contractor to expand the water and sewage system along the Njurunda coastline. We are now entering phases B and C following an excellent partnership with NCC in phase A. We’ve been working hard to resolve land issues and find optimal technical solutions. We’re doing all of this to enable us to offer a reliable supply of water while protecting sensitive aquatic environments.”

The project is scheduled for completion in 2026.

