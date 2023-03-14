Construction will begin in April. Credit: BIG/NCC / Cision.

Nordic construction contractor NCC has signed an agreement with Bassin 7 Erhverv ApS to construct a Scandic hotel on Aarhus Island in Denmark.

This turnkey contract is valued at approximately Skr2bn ($188m).

Covering an area of 37,000m², the hotel will feature 342 rooms, 16,000m² of office space, a 2,000m² wellness centre, a sky bar, shops, cafes, dining spaces, meeting rooms and a rooftop terrace.

The hotel, designed by architecture firm BIG, will also include a two-storey parking garage with a total area of 8,600m² in the basement.

NCC Building Nordics head Catarina Molén-Runnäs said: “Our customer has worked together with the architect to develop a really exciting hotel project. It is big and demanding, but one of our strengths is that we have the expertise and size to manage a project like this.

“We’ve been involved in the process from an early stage, and that bodes well for the construction. We’re looking forward to getting started.”

Scandic Denmark head Søren Faerber said: “It’s not many times in your career that you have the chance to realise a hotel that is extraordinary in so many ways. Aarhus will now gain a very special hotel with life and atmosphere both inside and outside the building.

“I am pleased that we, the customer, the advisory team, NCC and Aarhus Municipality, have come to an agreement on the project, and, from Scandic’s perspective, we are looking forward to inviting the entire city to an extraordinary experience in 2026.”

Construction will begin in April and is scheduled for completion in September 2026.

NCC will register the order under its Building Nordics business segment in Q1 2023.