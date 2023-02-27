The installation work is scheduled for completion at the end of 2025. Credit: Jonathan Grevsen via NCC / Cision.

Nordic construction company NCC has been awarded an installation contract by the Capital Region of Denmark for the New North Zealand Hospital project, which is currently undergoing construction.

The contract carries a value of approximately Skr1.7bn ($160m).

NCC has been constructing the hospital for the last three years.

The project under the installation phase involves plumbing, ventilation, and electricity works.

NCC Building Nordics head Catarina Molén-Runnäs said: “We’ve had a close and trusting collaboration with our client, the Capital Region of Denmark, for more than three years and are now looking forward to getting started on the hospital’s installations.

“Hospitals are technically complex projects by nature and contain many installations, which places great demands on our ability to plan, coordinate and work methodically throughout the process.”

Plumbing works will include provisions for cold and hot water systems, water for technical labs and equipment, heating and cooling of buildings, sanitation and fittings, sewage, cooling and heating systems, and different gases for clinical use and sprinkler systems.

Ventilation work will cover provisions for ventilation in offices, hospital wards, auditoriums, other shared spaces, laboratories, operating rooms, and clean rooms.

Electricity works will involve all power supply, including high-voltage systems, backup power systems, distribution switchboards, all wiring, lighting fixtures, and communication systems.

The installation work will begin in Q1 2023 and is scheduled for completion at the end of 2025.

The order will be registered in Q1 2023 by the NCC in its Building Nordics business segment.

