The construction of this project is expected to commence this quarter. Credit: City of Oulu / NCC / Cision.

Nordic construction company NCC has been commissioned by Oulun Tilapalvelut to build the Linnanmaa swimming pool facility in Oulu, Finland.

The value of this construction contract is around SEK190m ($18.11m)

The new 5,000m² swimming pool facility will feature three pools, namely a 25m exercise pool, a multifunction pool, a combined swim training, and a children’s pool.

This facility also includes changing rooms and service areas.

NCC Building Nordics special projects department manager Frej Weurlander said: “NCC has extensive experience in the Nordic region of constructing swim centres and public baths, and we have our own tried-and-tested technical solutions and work processes.

“We will combine all of this when constructing the centre in Oulu. The project is a construction contract, meaning that Oulun Tilapalvelut is responsible for the design and planning of the swim centre.”

This project is planned to commence this quarter of this year and is anticipated to finish at the end of 2024.

NCC will register this order in Q1 2023 under its Building Nordics business area.

The latest contract comes after the Nordic construction company announced earlier this week of being assigned the task of building a new Granelund school in the Humlan area of Sweden’s Tranås in collaboration with AB Tranåsbostäder.

In September 2022, NCC secured a contract from the City of Turku in Finland to build the Suikkila school and a preschool.

This two-phase turnkey contract was valued at $17.76m (Skr200m).