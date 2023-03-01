The school building will consist of three attached blocks. Credit: White Arkitekter / NCC / Cision.

Nordic construction company NCC, in collaboration with AB Tranåsbostäder, is set to build the new Granelund school in the Humlan area of Tranås, Sweden.

This turnkey contract will be undertaken in partnering form and carry an order value of around Skr250m ($24.02m).

Featuring 8,700m² over two floors, the Granelund school will accommodate 600 students up to the sixth year.

AB Tranåsbostäder CEO Magnus Nilsson said: “NCC and Tranåsbostäder have worked together on several projects. With our collective expertise and experience, we are looking forward to continuing our productive collaboration now that the time has come to build another school in Tranås.”

The first sod will be turned in this month, and according to the schedule, the school will be ready to commence operations for the autumn term of 2025.

NCC Building head Henrik Landelius said: “NCC has been involved since the start of the project and has been able to contribute many of our skills. The Granelund school is the result of close and effective collaboration between our operations, Tranåsbostäder and the architect. Together, we have tackled the challenging planning phase with great dedication, and we now look forward to initiating the meticulously planned construction phase.”

The school building will consist of three attached blocks.

One block will feature classrooms, homerooms, and an after-school care centre.

The mid-block will include a canteen, a kitchen, an administrative office, preschool classes and specialist classrooms.

The third block will include a new sports hall with 300 spectator seats.

The Granelund School will be constructed to meet the Sweden Green Building Council’s Silver environmental rating.

The building will be installed with a rooftop solar panel system to promote sustainability.

NCC will register this order for Q1 2023 under its Building Nordics business segment.