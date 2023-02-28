The scheme will create up to 165 jobs during the construction phase and up to 2,900 jobs for the community. Credit: Marcin Jozwiak / Unsplash.

UK-based construction and regeneration group Muse has submitted a planning application to the Cheshire East Council to develop a sustainable logistics and commercial park near the M6 in Crewe, UK.

For the project, WestonM6, the company has submitted a hybrid planning application.

It is seeking explicit approval for the first phase of regeneration, including three industrial buildings totalling around 750,000ft².

Under the broader regeneration plan, the firm will provide a range of amenities, including landscaped nature areas, a 3km active walking trail and a wildlife ‘pocket’ park.

Spanning across 64 acres, the 1.3-million-square-foot scheme will create up to 165 jobs during the construction phase and up to 2,900 jobs for the community and generate an additional £3.4m in business rates.

Muse projects director Alan McBride said: “At WestonM6, we’ve worked hard to design a sustainable place that complements the existing neighbourhood being created, unlocks vast areas of greenery, promotes a healthy lifestyle, but importantly attracts significant inward investment and meets the demand for new jobs in the town.”

Muse is advancing the WestonM6 scheme in collaboration with landowners, The Witter Trust, and the Co-Operative.

Earlier this month, Muse announced the commencement of construction work of a new £100m office building in Blackpool, UK.

For undertaking the construction of a 215,000ft² office building for the civil service, Muse and its partner, Blackpool Council, appointed Vinci as the contractor.