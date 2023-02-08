Construction of the new office building is expected to complete in March 2025. Credit: Muse Developments.

Construction and regeneration group Muse has announced the commencement of construction work on a new £100m office building in Blackpool, UK.

To undertake the construction of a 215,000ft² office building for the civil service,

Muse and its partner, Blackpool Council, appointed Vinci as the contractor.

The new office building will form part of the £350m Talbot Gateway regeneration scheme, which is expected to transform the heart of Blackpool town centre.

Over 3,000 public employees will relocate to the seven-storey regional office. Its construction is expected to complete in March 2025.

The new office will bring in a significant amount of new footfall. It will help in increasing trade to local businesses, restaurants, retailers, cafes, and leisure activities and bring new job possibilities for local people.

Muse projects director Alan McBride said: “We’re pleased to appoint Vinci Building and to start on-site building this fantastic facility on behalf of Blackpool Council.

“We’re focused with partners as we re-energise the town centre by delivering a place that blends the town’s rich history with its aspirations for the future. We’re delighted to be playing such an important role with the council in delivering our shared vision for building a better, more attractive and resilient Blackpool.”

Blackpool Council leader and councillor Lynn Williams said: “It is fantastic to see this development start on site and is a great start to the New Year. Throughout the pandemic, we were determined to push on with our regeneration of Blackpool, and it is really exciting to see so much of our vision for the future coming to fruition.

“This is the third phase of the Talbot Gateway development we have now delivered in partnership with Muse, and we are pleased to welcome VINCI Building to that partnership and are looking forward to working with them and the social value benefits they can bring to our town through this contract.”

Vinci Building regional managing director Gary Bowker said: “Vinci Building are so pleased to be involved in the exciting regeneration of Blackpool town centre. The development of such a significant Grade A office in the town centre will significantly increase daytime footfall once completed and will undoubtedly benefit local businesses over the long term.”

Architect firm Make has designed the new building to meet BREEAM ‘Excellent’ standard.

The facility has been designed to ensure it will be energy efficient. Demand-driven ventilation will optimise interior air quality while reducing energy use while the facility is unoccupied.

The office site is close to the soon-to-be-completed new tram interchange at Blackpool North Station and will feature a new town centre square with bike and pedestrian pathways.

Muse and Blackpool Council’s collaboration has seen the delivery of a council office, a supermarket, a multi-storey car park and public spaces.