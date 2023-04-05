The project is set to complete in September 2024. Credit: McShane Construction Company.

Real estate company Brinshore Development and The Michaels Organization have selected McShane Construction and Ashlaur Construction for the Phase IID of Westhaven Park development in the US.

Westhaven Park is located in Chicago’s Near West Side.

The site is easily accessible via public transportation as it is close to the new CTA Green Line station, which is currently being built at Lake Street and Damen Avenue.

The project is a 12-storey development, which includes 96 mixed-income apartment units and a retail area.

Covering a 121,800ft² area, the precast concrete structure will feature three retail spaces on the ground floor and residential units on the second floor through to the 12th floor.

Residential units will be equipped with quartz kitchen countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit washers and dryers.

The development will also feature facilities such as a fitness centre, a community room, and a rooftop terrace.

Floorplans will be provided in one-bedroom and two-bedroom designs. Of the total units, 66% will be affordable and 34% will be provided at the market rate.

Architectural services for Westhaven Park IID are being provided by LBBA.

McShane Multi-Family regional vice-president David Rintz said: “We’re proud to begin work on the next phase of Westhaven Park.

“Not only will it provide much-needed affordable housing in the city of Chicago, but it will also provide jobs and bring commerce to the community.”

The project is set to complete in September 2024.

The first phase of Westhaven Park started construction in 2006 by McShane, which featured a 113-unit condominium building.