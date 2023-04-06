The contract is valued at around $852m. Credit: Dean Brierley on Unsplash.

India-based infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) subsidiary L&T Energy Hydrocarbon (LTEH) has secured multiple offshore packages from a client in the Middle East.

The contracts are valued at a total of $852m, reported Trade Arabia.

The project scope includes the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of several new offshore facilities and integration with current installations.

L&T Energy whole-time director and senior executive vice-president Subramanian Sarma said: “LTEH Offshore has consistently demonstrated timely project delivery deploying end-to-end capabilities, including design, fabrication, and installation of large process platforms, living quarters, subsea systems, piping, and other T&I works.

“Securing these repeat orders indicate customer satisfaction and is a testimony to the customer’s faith in the team’s dedicated efforts towards developing and nurturing these capabilities.”

The company is working on many international and domestic offshore projects to expand its footprint in the regions it operates.

LTEH provides global integrated design-to-build solutions in the hydrocarbon sector.

With expertise and comprehensive skills of more than three decades across the value chain, the company has established global benchmarks in project management; quality; corporate governance; health, safety, and environmental (HSE); and operational excellence, the press statement read.

Last month, the Minerals & Metals (M&M) business of L&T secured two orders from the Vedanta Group to build a fertiliser plant for Hindustan Zinc and to expand BALCO’s Aluminium Smelter Complex for Bharat Aluminium Company.