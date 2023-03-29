L&T has categorised the two orders as large as these as valued between Rs2.5bn and Rs5bn ($304m-$607m). Credit: Talpa / Pixabay.

India-based infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro (L&T)’s Minerals & Metals (M&M) business has secured two orders from the Vedanta Group.

One order requires L&T to build a 5LTPA fertiliser plant for Hindustan Zinc Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Group.

Secured on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis, this order involves building an 8LTPA Phosphoric Acid Plant (PAP) and 5.1LTPA Di Ammonia Phosphate Plant (DAP) at Chanderiya in the Indian state of Rajasthan, within the location of the current main facility.

Under the second contract, L&T is responsible for expanding the capacity of the Aluminum Smelter Complex at BALCO Korba, Chhattisgarh by 435 KTPA for Bharat Aluminium Company Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Group.

The work involved under this contract is critical pot shell fabrication, assembly and installation including civil, structural and equipment installation.

L&T has categorised the two orders as large as these as valued between Rs2.5bn and Rs5bn ($304m-$607m).

This week, the firm announced the receipt of EPC orders from its Power Transmission & Distribution Business in India, Malaysia, Thailand and Saudi Arabia.

It received secured turnkey packages associated with works to build over 365 Km of 765kV double circuit transmission lines in the Indian states of Rajasthan and Gujarat.

In Saudi Arabia, the company received an order to construct a 380kV substation and its associated transmission interconnections.

Last year in October, L&T’s Power Transmission & Distribution business secured several EPC orders for transmission lines and substations in Saudi Arabia.

The scope of this project involves engineering, design, procurement, and construction of over 400km of 380kV overhead transmission line and a new 230kV gas-insulated substation, including associated automation and protection systems.

In Malaysia, the firm bagged the order to build 275kV & 132kV transmission lines on the eastern coast.

Via a consortium, the firm received an order to set up a 500kV transmission line related to the transmission system improvement project for boosting system security in the northern and central regions of Thailand.

In January, the Water & Effluent Treatment business of L&T obtained contracts in Madhya Pradesh, India, to develop two lift irrigation projects to irrigate 2,05,000ha of culturable command area.