Credit: Kobus van Leer / Pixabay.

L&T Construction’s Water & Effluent Treatment Business has secured contracts in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh to undertake two lift irrigation projects to irrigate 2,05,000ha of culturable command area.

This command area covers over 500 villages in the Dewas and Dhar districts in the state.

The scope under the contracts, which are on a turnkey basis, includes survey, design, engineering, procurement, construction of pump houses, laying of rising and gravity mains, distribution network, and SCADA for controlling and regulating the complete system.

The India-based company calls these contracts ‘major’, which it defines as carrying a value anywhere between Rs50bn and Rs70bn ($600m and $840m).

These micro irrigation projects will see 60 cumecs of water being lifted from the Narmada River to irrigate the farmlands.

These projects are estimated to benefit 3,00,000 farmers.

L&T Construction stated that the ‘state-of-the-art’ automation system with field instruments and automated valves would provide continuous water supply during the rabi season (October to December).

Last week, L&T Construction’s Power Transmission & Distribution Business announced the receipt of several engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) orders in India and abroad.

The Renewables unit of the business secured an EPC order to build a 90MW floating solar PV plant at the Omkareshwar dam reservoir in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh.

In the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, the business will carry out works to develop distribution infrastructure under the revamped reforms-linked distribution scheme.

The business secured an order for building 400kV and 225kV transmission lines in North Africa.

It also received an order for constructing a 132kV substation in the coastal town of Bintulu in Sarawak, Malaysia.