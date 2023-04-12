Construction is expected to begin later this year. Credit: Lehto Group via Cision.

Finnish industrial building construction company Lehto has signed an agreement with power tool manufacturer Makita to build its Finnish headquarters and warehouses in the Rykmentinpuisto area, Tuusula, Finland.

The building complex will comprise two floors and cover a total area exceeding 24,000m². The largest space in the building will be a storage area.

It will also feature offices, a showroom, and demo and maintenance areas.

The building will use geothermal heat for heating and ground cooling for cooling purposes. Solar panels will also be installed on the property.

Lehto Business Premises service area executive vice-president Matti Koskela said: “Makita’s headquarters in Finland with its sizeable warehouses represents the kind of business premise building that Lehto has strong experience and expertise in.

“The project is the result of careful project development, as the solution has been developed in cooperation for about 1.5 years.

“The site also utilises prefabricated products from the company’s domestic factories such as the large roof elements manufactured at the Hartola factory.”

Construction is expected to begin later this year and to be completed by the end of next year.

Makita country director Tommi Lindgren said: “We are happy to start the project with Lehto and looking forward to cooperation.”