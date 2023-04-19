The JV has already secured a $10m agreement with the Florida Department of Transportation for the project’s planning phase. Credit: Ben Ostrowsky/commons.wikimedia.org.

Webuild Group’s US subsidiary Lane and its joint venture (JV) partner Superior Construction have won a contract to upgrade the Westshore Interchange (I-275/SR 60) in Tampa, Florida.

The $1bn contract will create a multi-year plan that will fully reconstruct this major system-to-system interchange.

The JV has already secured a $10m (€9.4m) agreement with the Florida Department of Transportation for the project’s planning phase. Lane holds a 50% stake in the JV.

Since the beginning of 2023, Lane has won or is in the process of finalising orders worth €809m.

As a result, the company’s order backlog has exceeded €3bn.

The latest contract also covers boosting capacity, helping alleviate traffic congestion and enhancing safety for motorists at an interchange at Interstate 4 and Sand Lake Road in Florida’s Orange County.

The project will improve capacity along the Howard Frankland Bridge’s east end to Lois Avenue, as well as the north of State Road 60 to State Road 589 (Veterans Expressway).

It will provide direct access to the Tampa International Airport, general use and tolled express lanes.

The Westshore district is Florida’s largest central business district and features 4,000 enterprises, two shopping malls, 40 hotels, and 250 restaurants.

The construction contract will be awarded separately and works are expected to start in early 2024. The planning phase is set to be completed by November.