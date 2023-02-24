Livano Nature Coast will feature 348 apartment units in one, two, or three-bedroom floor plans. Credit: Stuart Bailey / Pixabay.

LandSouth Construction, a US-based general contractor, has broken ground and commenced constructing a multifamily project in Spring Hill, Florida, US.

LIV Development is the developer of this project, named Livano Nature Coast.

The project is slated for completion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Livano Nature Coast, a garden-style community comprising 15 three-storey buildings, will feature 348 apartment units in one, two, or three-bedroom floor plans.

The community will also offer amenities such as a resort-style pool, a clubhouse, a pet centre, wood-framed pavilions, and a miniature golf area.

LandSouth CEO and president James Pyle said: “LandSouth is incredibly excited to again collaborate with our long-time partner, LIV Development, and get started on this new development in the Spring Hill area.

“The continued growth in the Spring Hill area makes the demand for high quality, luxury multifamily living greater than ever before.”

Baker Barrios is serving as the architect for the Livano Nature Coast project.

LandSouth project manager Matt Pyle said: “We’re excited to work with LIV Development again and are thrilled to bring a new, beautiful place to live to the residents of Spring Hill.”

LandSouth will use an integrated construction mechanism to develop the Livano Nature Coast project.

In January, LandSouth Construction broke ground on a high-end multifamily project in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Called Integra Tymber Creek, this five-building, garden-style community is being developed for Integra Land Company.

It is scheduled for completion in late 2024.