The project aims to support the country reach its 2030 goal of achieving a net-zero infrastructure. Credit: Single.Earth on Unsplash.

UK-based construction engineering and infrastructure services company Keltbray has won a new framework contract for Distribution Network Operator (DNO) Northern Powergrid.

The multi-year contract, valued at £40m, will see the company deliver essential energy Overhead Line (OHL) infrastructure.

The contract will also contribute to the country’s 2030 goal of achieving a net-zero infrastructure as well as supporting the UK’s energy security agenda.

Keltbray Infrastructure division managing director Phill Price said: “This project award marks another important milestone in the delivery of our strategy to redefine the way sustainable development is delivered, where we see increasing demand for Keltbray’s integrated capabilities in safety-critical infrastructure sectors like energy.”

The scope of the award includes the building of new OHL electricity infrastructure, as well as renovating and changing of non-functioning assets.

This will help keep the energy distribution infrastructure up to date and make the network more resilient to handle peaks in demand as well as produce additional energy from renewable sources.

Work will be mainly carried out in areas, such as the Humber Estuary, North Lincolnshire, West Yorkshire, and South Yorkshire.

Keltbray CEO Darren James said: “This prestigious contract award swiftly follows on from our recent announcement of £150m of energy contract wins, reinforcing Keltbray’s growing reputation as the ‘go to’ provider for infrastructure services.”

In March this year, the company secured major contracts to deliver essential energy and renewables infrastructure for key DNOs such as UK Power Networks, Northern Ireland Electricity Networks, Scottish Power Energy Networks, and SSEN Distribution.

Keltbray will also support renewable energy organisations including Harmony Energy and Lostock Sustainable Energy Plant as part of the contracts.