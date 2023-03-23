Harmony Energy will design and build two Battery Energy Storage Sites in Yorkshire and Teesside this year. Credit: Markus Spiske / Unsplash.

UK-based construction engineering company Keltbray has secured several packages of works worth approximately £140m to provide important energy infrastructure for key energy distribution network operators and renewable energy firms.

The contracts include four framework agreements with significant power providers, two new battery energy storage facilities, as well as the structural steel package for the main boiler house as part of a new-build energy-from-waste facility near Northwich.

The UK Power Networks’ multi-year distribution framework involves refurbishing and replacing the distribution infrastructure from low voltage to 33kV networks in the Eastern region.

Northern Ireland Electricity Networks’ multi-year framework features maintaining, refurbishing and replacing the distribution overhead line network from low voltage to 33kV.

Scottish Power Energy Networks’ multi-year framework covers low voltage services modernisation, including replacing the looped services that will allow the network to respond to the further requirements driven by carbon reduction and sustainability agenda.

SSEN Distribution’s multi-year framework covers the maintenance, refurbishment and replacement of the distribution overhead line network from low voltage to 33kV in the north of Scotland.

The Harmony Energy contract requires the firm to design and construct two Battery Energy Storage Sites to be constructed in Yorkshire and Teesside this year. The two sites together will have the capacity to store over 90MW of electricity.

Lostock Sustainable Energy Plant structural steel package involves building the main boiler house, as part of a new-build energy from a waste facility near Northwich in Cheshire that will export 70MW of power to the grid using residual waste, thereby catering to the energy requirements of 148,000 homes.

Keltbray CEO Darren James said: “These projects mark an important milestone in the delivery of our strategy to redefine the way sustainable development is delivered, where we see increasing demand for Keltbray’s integrated capabilities in critical infrastructure sectors such as energy.”