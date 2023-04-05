GTIS’s Tavalo has been launched to develop purpose-built communities in the US. Credit: BIld av Hands off my tags! Michael Gaida from Pixabay.

Global real estate investment firm GTIS Partners has launched a new platform, Tavalo, to self-develop build-to-rent (BTR) community projects in the US.

The new GTIS subsidiary seeks to develop eight purpose-built communities across the country. It has already completed its first project, Tavalo at Cadence, in Mesa, Arizona.

Tavalo at Cadence will feature 197-unit bungalow-style single-storey homes, a fully equipped gym, a yoga studio, three resort-style pools and a spa.

It has been developed as the final phase of a master-planned community within the Cadence Master Plan for a single-family rental community.

GTIS president and chief investment officer Tom Shapiro said: “We are thrilled to announce the launch of Tavalo.

“The unique value of self-developing these build-to-rent projects is that we can bring our team’s collective expertise and research capabilities together to create and provide beautiful and thoughtful communities for renters across the US. We look forward to developing additional communities under Tavalo.”

The platform is currently working on the remaining seven BTR projects, which are located in Arizona and Florida.

Once complete, the eight projects will total 2,100 BTR units.

Through Tavalo, GTIS will continue to strengthen its pledge towards environmental, social, and governance factors.