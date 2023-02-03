The office space will feature cafeteria and offer flexible work areas. Credit: Photo by Nastuh Abootalebi on Unsplash

Galliford Try’s Building North East and Yorkshire business has been appointed by North LIncolnshire Council in the UK to redevelop the former Scunthorpe Market site.

The redevelopment work on the £13.9m contract will be carried out in two phases.

The first phase involves an accommodation building and the second is an addition of new office space.

This accommodation building is intended for NHS staff.

The redevelopment project will see construction of a three-story L-shaped building with accommodation and office space being brought together in two separate wings.

Designed for commercial and public use, the office space will feature cafeteria and offer flexible work areas.

Galliford Try Building North East and Yorkshire managing director Cliff Wheatley said: “We are excited to continue our work on this exciting project to provide new residential and commercial space to the local community and NHS workers. We look forward to working with North Lincolnshire Council and producing high-quality facilities that will regenerate the site and provided a benefit to all.”

In January this year, Galliford Try secured a contract from the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) to expand HMP Rye Hill prison in Warwickshire, UK.

Under the £95m contract, Galliford Try will construct a new custodial facility at the prison.

In October 2022, the Building North East and Yorkshire business was chosen to build a £65m manufacturing facility for JDR Cable Systems, at Blyth.