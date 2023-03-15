This hospital scheme has been procured through the Southern Construction Framework. Credit: Adhy Savala / Unsplash.

UK-based construction company Galliford Try has commenced work to develop a new £35m mental health inpatient facility in the Saint Peter’s Hospital campus in Chertsey for Surrey and Borders Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

This hospital scheme has been procured through the Southern Construction Framework.

This project involves the construction of a new hospital on the site of the previous Abraham Cowley Unit.

The current buildings will be demolished and replaced by the new mental health inpatient unit, which will have 64 bedrooms with en-suite facilities.

Furthermore, the project will feature communal spaces, assisted bathrooms and associated support rooms, therapeutic gardens, and exterior courtyard spaces.

Galliford Try Building Southern managing director Gavin Bridge said: “We are delighted to have been appointed to this fantastic new scheme and look forward to working with Surrey and Borders, Southern Construction Framework and all the stakeholders involved to create a much-needed high-quality facility for the region.”

This contract comes as Galliford Try has also been appointed by the UK Ministry of Justice (MoJ) for its new constructor services framework.

The company is one of the 12 contractors that the MoJ appointed for its constructor services framework.

Valid for five years, the framework is worth £2.5bn and comes with a further £1bn spent if it is extended by two years.

This framework covers new build, alterations, restoration, and maintenance work across the ministry’s complete estate.

The other companies figuring in this list include Wates Construction, ISG Construction, Vinci Construction, Kier Construction, Willmott Dixon Interiors, Bowmer & Kirkland, Henry Brothers, Henry Boot Construction, and Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure, Beard, Lendlease Construction Europe, reported The Construction Index.

Earlier this month, Galliford Try’s Environment division was selected to work on Southern Water’s new AMP8 framework for medium non-infrastructure projects.

The firm is one of five contractors appointed by Southern Water for the new £600m AMP8 framework for medium non-infrastructure works.

This framework involves works across Southern Water’s geographical region, including the Isle of Wight, for an initial 39-month term, with an option to extend to 57 months.

The other four contractors appointed for this framework are Barhale, Binnies UK / WGM JV, Bridges Electrical Engineers, Ward & Burke, reported New Civil Engineer.