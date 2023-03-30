The latest BtR project will feature 249 homes for private rent. Credit: Galliford Try Holdings plc.

Galliford Try’s Building London South East and Commercial business has been hired to construct a new £75m build-to-rent (BtR) residential building in north London, UK.

The construction contractor will deliver this project on behalf of Related Argent and Invesco Real Estate’s joint venture (JV).

This project, funded by ICG Real Estate, forms a part of the 180-acre Brent Cross Town regeneration scheme.

The wider regeneration scheme is being delivered in collaboration with Barnet Council and Related Argent.

Last August, Galliford Try delivered a regeneration scheme of two mixed-use residential buildings in Tottenham Hale for Related Argent.

The latest BtR project will feature 249 homes for private rent along with amenity areas spread across three new blocks.

The larger scheme is expected to spur the growth of Brent Cross as one of Britain’s largest net-zero towns by creating around 7,000 new housing units, three million square feet of offices, a high street, as well as schools surrounded by 50 acres of playing area and parks.

Galliford Try chief executive Bill Hocking said: “The private rental and wider residential sectors are an integral part of our Sustainable Growth Strategy, particularly when we have the opportunity to work with respected repeat clients like Related Argent and Invesco Real Estate.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration with them and all the stakeholders involved to produce more high-quality apartments for the local community.”

In February, Galliford Try’s Building North East and Yorkshire unit was appointed to redevelop the former Scunthorpe Market site by the North Lincolnshire Council.

Under the £13.9m contract, the redevelopment project will be undertaken in two phases.