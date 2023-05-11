Along with its contracts in Georgia, Ferrovial has been awarded another contract for works at Santiago de Compostela, Spain. Credit: Ferrovial.

Construction subsidiary Ferrovial Construction of Spain-based Ferrovial has secured a $79m contract to upgrade a section of I-85 in Atlanta, Georgia, US.

The contract was awarded by the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Ferrovial Construction was selected to design, build and improve the intersection of I-85 at SR 42, North Druid Hills Road.

This upgrade project is aimed at reducing crash frequency and traffic congestion.

The scope of the work under the contract includes the addition of a displaced left-turn interchange, the building of a braided ramp, and the replacement of an ageing bridge.

Construction on the project will commence in late 2023, with its completion expected by late November 2025.

Ferrovial Construction also currently manages the 285/400 highway improvement project worth $450m.

In addition, Georgia has previously undertaken the improvement of the I-16/I-75 in Bibb County for $228m and helped to rehabilitate the I-75 highway in Peach County.

Meanwhile, Ferrovial has been awarded the contract for the LED renovation, management, maintenance and delivery of outdoor public lighting in the municipality of Santiago de Compostela, Spain.

It secured this order via the Energy Solutions area of its construction division.

The ten-year contract is worth €42m.

Earlier this year, US-based technology major Microsoft appointed Ferrovial to build a data centre near Madrid, Spain, Reuters reported, citing the Cinco Dias newspaper as a source.