Microsoft reportedly also intends to build another two projects in Madrid to develop Cloud services. Credit: Elchinator / Pixabay.

US-based tech major Microsoft has appointed Ferrovial, a Spain-based infrastructure company, to construct a data centre near Madrid, the Spanish capital, Reuters reported, citing Cinco Dias newspaper.

Citing sources aware of the matter, the Spanish financial daily Cinco Dias reported that, though the contract value has not been disclosed, it could be worth several hundred million euros.

The tech major plans to make several investments worth over $12.75bn across 17 regions in Europe.

The data centre is expected to be constructed at San Sebastian de los Reyes, about 20km from Madrid.

Microsoft also intends to build another two projects in Madrid to develop Cloud services, the Spanish daily reported.

