The plan received approval in 2022. Credit: Esh Construction.

Esh Construction has been appointed as a construction contractor to build affordable homes on the former Bellingham Auction Mart site in Northumberland, UK.

This £12.8m contract will see affordable homes being delivered in partnership with Karbon Homes.

Approved last year, the plan features 14 bungalows, 14 apartments and 15 houses for affordable rent and rent-to-buy tenures, in addition to 20 care-ready supported housing apartments, which will be reserved for shared ownership.

Esh Construction pre-construction director Chris Hale said: “We understand the importance of rural communities remaining both affordable and sustainable for current and future generations while finding the balance in the design to ensure new homes blend into countryside living.

“We look forward to getting work underway in the coming months to deliver new homes that will help address the shortage of affordable housing options in Northumberland, while also bringing a derelict brownfield site back into use.”

This project is a part of Karbon’s £131.5m strategic partnership with Homes England to build 2,200 affordable homes across the North East and Yorkshire.

The development of these new homes will help Karbon meet its commitment to build at least 10% of the 2,200 funded homes in rural communities.

Karbon Homes development delivery assistant director Zoey Hawthorne said: “We’re delighted to announce Esh Construction as the lead contractor for this development. We have worked with Esh Construction on a number of affordable housing developments across the North East over the last few years and have a great working relationship with the team.

“Providing more affordable homes in rural communities like Bellingham is something we’re really passionate about and we’ve worked hard to design a scheme that provides options for residents of varying ages. We look forward to work getting started.”

Bellingham Auction Mart stopped trading in the 2000s and the location remained unused for 13 years after the buildings were demolished in 2010.

A grant was secured from the North of Tyne Combined Authority through the Government’s Brownfield Housing Fund.

This funding enables local authorities to target investment towards brownfield sites.

The project was brought forward in partnership with developers Maple Oak Living.

Esh Construction is expected to begin work on-site later this year and will deliver the scheme in partnership with Elliott Associates, Portland Consulting Engineers, ERGO Projects, DRC Consulting and SINE Consulting.