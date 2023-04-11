Oman’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Development plans to build smart and futuristic model cities. Credit: Denys Nevozhai on Unsplash.

UK-based engineering and design consultancy Cundall has been chosen as part of an international consortium to design and construct the master plan for Salalah Smart City in Oman, reported Trade Arabia.

Oman-based architectural designer F&M Middle East will lead the project and US-based Sasaki will serve as the technical lead.

Salalah Smart City is one of many projects launched by Oman’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to build smart and futuristic model cities with the goal of improving liveability, health, and economic diversity.

According to Cundall, the consortium expects a sustainable future for Salalah, with a focus on attaining job growth, and technological advancement goals of Oman Vision 2040.

Cundall Mena partner and operations director Lee French was quoted by the publication as saying: “With our commitment to excellence and sustainability, we are excited to be part of this important effort to shape the future of Oman and the region for generations to come.”

This project builds on the success of the Greater Muscat Structure Plan, which was also undertaken by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning.

French claimed that the project strengthens Cundall’s status as a leader in designing and delivering sustainable construction projects in the Middle East.