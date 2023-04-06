The Kirkleatham Green development received a five-star builder status. Credit: Vistry Group.

Homes England has selected construction and regeneration company Countryside Partnerships North East to build 200 mixed-ownership properties in Teesside, UK.

Located at Kirkleatham Green, close to Redcar, the project is being carried out in phases.

Countryside Partnerships is already working on the first and second phases of the project. The first phase includes 375 commercial homes, shared ownership, and private and affordable rental properties.

Featuring 75 homes, the second phase of the project includes a residential extra care village for people with a specific housing requirement.

The Kirkleatham Green development received a five-star builder status for its completed work from Home Builders Federation (HBF) upon completing discussions with open market sales and affordable rental customers.

The development is designed to provide the housing needs of the area and upgrade the quality of homes for people.

A £44m planning application for the third phase of this project will be prepared by Countryside Partnerships North East.

Once approved, Vistry Group’s housebuilding brand Linden Homes will market the homes for affordable rent, shared ownership, private rent and sale.

Feedback from phase one customers has been considered for the design of properties in this third phase.

Countryside Partnerships North East development director Andrew Rennie said: “The Kirkleatham Green development offers an innovative solution to the housing challenges on Teesside, delivering housing options for all. We are delighted to have been chosen to continue this good work, constructing a third phase for Homes England.

“We share Homes England’s ambition to deliver high-quality, large-scale housing at pace – whilst also providing jobs and training opportunities which boost local economies. We want to continue to create communities where people choose to live and work and homes in which they can take pride.”

Construction is expected to begin in November this year.