Construction has commenced on a vaccine manufacturing facility for a private sector-led consortium of local pharma firms, DEKs Vaccines, in Ghana.

Sod for the works to begin was cut by Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The plant is located at Medie-Kotoku, Ga West Municipality, Greater Accra Region.

The vaccines manufactured at the facility will be for malaria, pneumonia, rotavirus, and cholera.

Once complete, the facility will support the country’s vision to achieve the goal of manufacturing vaccines locally and minimise over-dependence on imports.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has offered a €5m investment for this project.

According to EU estimates, nearly 90% of the vaccines used in African nations are imported.

Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said: “The construction of the vaccine manufacturing plant will help our nation realise the dream of becoming self-sufficient in the production and manufacture of vaccines,

“In the medium-term, which is in five years, the target is to continue the establishment of more domestic vaccine manufacturing plants in the country to manufacture vaccines to meet WHO GMP standards, with the long-term target being to produce a candidate vaccine in ten years, using innovative technologies.”

The plant is proposed to have a total of four Fill and Finish lines that can fill both messenger ribonucleic (mRNA) and conventional vaccines.