The process of moving into the facility is expected to happen in June 2024. Credit: CTA Construction Managers /PRNewswire.

Construction management and general contracting business CTA Construction Managers has started construction on a new Lexington police station in Massachusetts, US.

The project is valued at $32m and the new station will replace the existing facility, which was constructed in 1956.

The new facility will be designed to support the needs of the modern police force and community.

CTA construction principal Jeff Hazelwood said: “It is always a great feeling to get the first shovel in the ground on a project, it means even more knowing what this building will bring to the local police and community they serve.”

Until the project is completed, the Lexington Police Department plans to conduct business at 173 Bedford Street. Move-in to the new facility is expected to happen in June 2024.

Plans for a new police station to accommodate current requirements were advanced by the local community in 2020 and were then approved by the Lexington town authority.

The design of the new building is influenced by discussions on racial issues, social fairness, and contemporary policing techniques.

Tecton Architects architect Matt Salad said: “The new police station has been designed to meet the evolving needs of the Lexington police department, and it will include a range of new features and technologies.”

CTA has been working with the municipality of Lexington on construction projects such as Fiske Elementary School, Samuel Hadley Public Services Building, and Lexington Children’s Place.