Wellington resident and entrepreneur Mark Bellissimo has partnered with an international hospitality real estate development and asset management company NEXUS Luxury Collection to develop a luxury residential club community, The Wellington, Florida, US.

The Wellington Lifestyle Partners (WLP) will work together with the Village of Wellington (VOW) and local residents to create a residential community.

The proposed development will cover more than 600 acres and focus on wellness, resort living, and sport.

It will double the size of the Wellington International equestrian showgrounds, which is now at capacity.

The expansion will allow for a nine-figure investment to develop and improve the main equestrian facilities.

The Wellington features a walkable commercial district with stores, lodgings, offices, a park, and restaurants, which will cover 17 acres.

A community-accessible public riding facility with trail riding and a basic introduction to horse sports will also be part of the development plan.

Other amenities and elements of the property will include a world-class racquet centre with a pro shop, a stadium tennis court and 12 additional tennis courts, as well as swimming pools and a 120,000ft² two-storey Field House with an indoor full basketball court, a fitness centre, and more.

Covering 16 acres, a central park and lake will support yoga gardens and outdoor event areas.

Once complete, the residences can participate in an exclusive rental programme operated by NEXUS.

NEXUS CEO and managing partner Christopher Anand said: “We are highly selective in where we choose to go to curate a complementary suite of experiences for our customers. Partnering and co-investing with Mark to create The Wellington is a perfect fit for NEXUS as we expand into the important South Florida marketplace.

“We are excited to build something special on the land Mark has painstakingly pulled together over the last 18 years. This new club community will take inspiration from what we have created at Albany in The Bahamas and will be customized to celebrate the best of Wellington’s sports lifestyle.”