Officials of Air Products, Enowa, and Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman at the agreement signing event. Credit: Air Products Inc.

Air Products Qudra, a unit of US-based industrial gases company Air Products, has signed an agreement with Enowa, an energy, water, and hydrogen subsidiary of Neom, to develop, own and manage the first hydrogen fuelling station in Neom, Saudi Arabia.

The project will contribute to decarbonising heavy modes of transportation in Neom, including buses and heavy-duty trucks.

The construction of the hydrogen fuelling station is planned to begin in the second half of 2023.

While announcing the strategic partnership, Air Products stated that in that this first hydrogen fuelling station will provide crucial infrastructure for Neom’s sustainability goals, reported TradeArabia.

Air Products Qudra CEO Ebubekir Koyuncu said: “We look forward to contributing our world-leading hydrogen expertise and fuelling technology in support of NEOM’s decarbonisation goals. Producing and distributing clean hydrogen energy solutions for use in heavy-duty fuel cell vehicles, as well as industrial applications and energy storage, is part of our DNA.”

Enowa CEO Peter Terium said: “Enowa is committed to combating climate change and reducing CO₂ emissions through green hydrogen. Therefore, we are delighted to partner with Air Products Qudra in providing hydrogen-powered mobility solutions.

“Jointly, we accelerate innovations in clean technologies fuelled by green hydrogen, and we contribute to hydrogen mobility markets and a sustainable future of global decarbonisation.”

Air Products Qudra is a development and investment joint venture between Air Products and Qudra Energy, a subsidiary of Vision Invest.

Air Products Qudra aims to create a cleaner future with its global experience, technology, and innovation.

Last month, Neom Company, which is dedicated to developing the economic zone of Neom, appointed Jacobs and Jasara to provide project and construction management consultancy services for The Line project.