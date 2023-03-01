The construction is anticipated to finish in October 2023. Credit: Stokpic / Pixabay.

Everi Holdings, a US-based supplier of technology solutions provider for casinos, has begun the construction of a new facility in Las Vegas, US.

This new facility will consolidate the manufacturing, assembly and distribution of its gaming machines.

Currently, these machines are manufactured, assembled, and distributed in Austin, Texas, while the self-service fully integrated cash access kiosks, loyalty kiosks, and other fintech products are assembled at a facility in Las Vegas.

The new 182,500ft² leased facility will optimise production, simplify supply chain operations, and distribute finished products to customers.

The facility is expected to meet environmental and sustainable stewardship levels during the construction and operational phase.

Everi Holdings expects to record approximately $4.5m of expenses this year associated with the planned closure and exit charges, relocation, employee retention, and other related costs due to the shifting of production to the new facility.

Furthermore, the new facility will have an area for the co-location of lab facilities for games and fintech businesses, service and customer installation teams and administrative staff.

It will also have room for future expansion.

The construction is anticipated to finish in October 2023.

The facility is expected to meet the certification level of the 3 Green Globes rating system set up in line with the Green Building Initiative.

To reduce the environmental impact, the building will use mechanisms such as low-water landscaping, energy-efficient windows, energy-usage tracking, high-efficiency plumbing, automatic LED lighting, and solar-generated electricity.

The facility will also feature EV recharging stations and waste recycling containers.

Everi CEO and president Randy Taylor said: “As we assessed our near-term and long-term operational needs, it was clear that streamlining all of our manufacturing, assembly and distribution processes into a single facility designed to our specifications will best serve the needs of our large and growing casino customer base.

“Having all of our FinTech and Gaming products assembled and shipped from one new, modern, environmentally-friendly facility in Las Vegas will provide operational efficiencies while also helping us continue to meet our goals of providing excellent customer service throughout the entire product ordering process.

“We have the highest regard for our Austin employees who will be impacted by this initiative. We greatly value their contributions and will strive to make any transition as painless as possible.”

Production of gaming machines at the Austin facility is expected to shift to the Las Vegas facility in stages over six months, while assembly of the company’s fintech products at the present Las Vegas facility will transition to the new facility shortly after the completion of the construction.