Construction work on the $101m Tan Kien Commune Pham Ngoc Thach Medical University Campus Two located in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam commenced in Q1 2023, after the project was announced in Q4 2016. According to GlobalData, who tracks and profiles more than 220,000 major construction projects from announcement to completion, the project is expected to be completed by Q4 2025.

The project involves the construction of a medical campus in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The project includes the following:

1. Construction of a 67,400m2 school with three main blocks and other buildings

2. Construction of a 77,000m2, 10-story lecture, learning, and training block with one ground floor

3. Construction of a 28,000m2, 10-story administrative block, library, and sports house

4. Construction of a 22,000m2, eight-story garage block

5. Construction of parking facilities

6. Installation of elevators, safety, and security systems.

