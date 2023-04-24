The R2000-720 will be used in the building of the Ma’anshan Yangtze River Highway-Railway Bridge. Credit: Zoomlion/PRNewswire.

Chinese construction machinery manufacturer Zoomlion has rolled off the new R2000-720 tower crane at its Tower Crane Intelligent Factory in Changde.

Claimed to be the world’s largest tower crane, the R2000-720 incorporates 305 invention patents and 158 novel scientific research achievements.

With a 720t capacity and a height of 400m, the crane can lift 500 automobiles up to 130 storeys.

It represents a milestone for Zoomlion in its global expansion strategy for advanced manufacturing.

The company’s Changde manufacturing facility can produce 13 models of large tower cranes at full capacity, covering nearly all the requirements of ongoing large hoisting projects.

The R2000-720 will be used in the building of the Ma’anshan Yangtze River Highway-Railway Bridge, a three-tower cable-stayed bridge.

Zoomlion spokesperson said: “R2000-720 has made innovations and breakthroughs in balancing weight, structure, intelligent control and other technologies, solving multiple global challenges for ultra-large tower cranes under extremely complex working conditions, such as strong wind, high humidity and heavy load, meaning it’s not just the world’s largest, but also strongest tower crane.”

With Zoomlion’s groundbreaking mobile balancing weight technology, the R2000-720 has a hoisting performance of more than 60%.

In addition, the R2000-720 employs a heavy-duty split structure and a high-load-bearing lightweight construction.

This helps reduce the tower crane’s upper structure by more than 20% in comparison to traditional solutions.