Zoomlion’s sustainable intelligent construction solution includes iCES intelligent scheduling system and 4DT digital twin visualisation system. Credit: Zoomlion/ PRNewswire.

Chinese construction machinery manufacturer Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology has introduced the intelligent construction packaged solution in Zoomlion Smart Industrial City’s Earthmoving Machinery Smart Park in Changsha, Hunan.

The company has developed the most advanced and comprehensive intelligent construction machinery fleet, which comprises 11 pieces of intelligent construction equipment.

This equipment can coordinate the complete process of unmanned construction, which covers concrete pumping, excavation, installation, and hoisting.

Claimed to be the industry’s first solution, the new intelligent construction packaged system works using full-information digital connection, complete-task intelligent scheduling, and full-scenario three-dimensional visualisation, and full-process autonomous coordination.

With 100% accuracy, the new solution’s iCES intelligent scheduling system resolves Building Information Modeling (BIM) tasks in milliseconds.

Zoomlion stated that the MAS multi-intelligent equipment cooperation system has the capability to predict and coordinate the operation path of the intelligent equipment.

The construction packaged solution includes single-click construction task dispatch and complete-digital delivery that reduces the delivery time by 90%.

It also includes 4DT digital twin visualisation system, which enables monitoring of the construction site’s digital twin, with a single monitoring map, single management spreadsheet and single information network.

This system has the capability to reduce 30% of construction period using intelligent decision-making.

Zoomlion Central Research Institute technology research centre Yu Xiaoying said: “The ‘super brain’ of intelligent construction, built by Zoomlion’s independently developed iCES intelligent scheduling system, MAS multi-intelligent equipment cooperation system and 4DT digital twin system, is giving the construction machinery the ‘superpower’ and ability to ‘speak’ and coordinate construction tasks autonomously.”