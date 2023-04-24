Zauben’s green roof and living wall products help create environmentally friendly spaces. Credit: Daderot/commons.wikimedia.org.

US-headquartered nature-based climate solutions provider Zauben has partnered with building design and construction software provider cove.tool.

The partnership will focus on designing and constructing optimised and more sustainable buildings by incorporating nature-based technologies into construction projects.

Zauben co-founder and CEO Zachary Smith said: “At Zauben, we believe that the future of sustainable urban development lies in the integration of nature-based solutions with smart technology.

“Our partnership with cove.tool will allow us to take that belief to the next level by combining our innovative hardware solutions with their cutting-edge software, providing architects and developers with the tools they need to create healthier and more sustainable buildings.”

Zauben and cove.tool seek to provide a comprehensive solution that incorporates advanced technologies via an integration with the latter’s revgen.tool solution to deliver enhanced building performance and sustainability.

Integrated into Zauben’s sales cycle, revgen.tool will help architects and designers in data-driven decision-making. It enables building product manufacturers to easily sell their products, attract qualified leads, and generate revenue.

Zauben’s green roof and living wall products provide easy choices for architects, engineers, and construction experts to select and evaluate in terms of how they affect energy efficiency, cost, and environmental performance.

cove.tool co-founder and CEO Sandeep Ahuja said: “Our platform helps users understand the inherent benefits of using nature-based solutions and materials in built spaces to create better positive buildings for the planet and people. We’re excited to see what we can accomplish with the team at Zauben.”