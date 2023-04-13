The renovation will adhere to sustainable development guidelines. Credit: © 2023 YIT Corporation/Cision.

Finland-based construction company YIT will undertake the renovation project of Hotel Kämp, which is located in the centre of Helsinki.

The hotel is owned by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company.

The two companies have agreed not to disclose the contract value of this project.

Works under this project management agreement will cover a total of 18,000m², which includes the renovation of the hotel’s restaurant and bar.

The upgrade programme will also adhere to sustainable development guidelines.

The hotel will be connected to carbon-neutral district cooling and heat recovery technologies will be updated with modern systems.

As part of the project, an automation system of the building will be modified to the hotel’s requirements to conserve energy.

Throughout the renovation, customers can stay at the hotel and shop at the Kämp Galleria, which is located on the same property, noted YIT.

Opened in 1887, the hotel was designed by architect Theodor Höijer.

Ilmarinen project manager Pirjo Pernu said: “We have set a life cycle target of 25 years for the renovation of the Hotel Kämp in cooperation with the Nordic Choice Hotels chain. In addition to the hotel rooms, the building’s legendary spaces such as the hall of mirrors will be thoroughly renovated. Façade renovation and building automation upgrades will achieve significantly better control of energy consumption. The renovation of lighting and kitchen equipment will be based on solutions that are durable, easy to maintain and energy-saving.”

This project is expected to begin at the end of this year and be complete by the end of 2025.