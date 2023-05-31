The school buildings are expected to be finished in mid-2024, with the primary and high schools to be finished a few months after. Credit: KA.

Construction company Kraus-Anderson (KA) has commenced the renovation of four schools for the Hayward Community School District in Hayward, Wisconsin, US.

The overall project was designed by DSGW Architects and includes delivering safety and security improvements and upgrades to the building systems of the high school, middle school, intermediate school, and primary school.

The initiative began after a $49.7m referendum was passed in April 2022. Its aim was to provide enhanced learning opportunities to students.

The high school section of the project is valued at $28.4m and covers two additions with a total area of 36,000ft², as well as a 164,000ft² renovation.

The upgrade will feature a new commons area, front office, gymnasium with an elevated track, and a secure entry point for visitor control.

The renovation will also provide an expanded CTE space for trade school-aligned courses, STEM and FACE classrooms, a media centre, and breakout learning areas.

Valued at $6.4m, the middle school project focuses on an 87,000ft² remodel. It features improvements such as adding new flooring, carpets, paint, doors, windows, whiteboards, and reconfigured interior walls.

The dining hall, kitchen, band, and music areas will also be redesigned for better functionality.

The $6m intermediate school project involves a 66,000ft² area renovation. It features the installation of new gymnasium bleachers, lockers, casework, countertops, doors, window blinds, carpets, and marker boards, as well as aluminium windows for the third grade wing.

Lastly, the primary school project, costing $11m, includes the renovation of an interior space covering an area of 72,432ft² and the construction of an 8,526ft² gymnasium.

It will also feature new casework, countertops, doors, window blinds, carpets, and marker boards.

KA senior project manager Dustin Phillips said: “Mike and I are proud alumni of the Hayward area and fully understand the positive impact these projects can have on students and staff and on the community as a whole.

“We are excited to break ground and look forward to delivering a first-class project that the Hayward community can be proud of.”

Construction of middle and intermediate schools is expected to be completed in mid-2024 while work on the primary and high schools will be finalised a few months after.