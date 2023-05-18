The new residency will be close to Austin, the state capital of Texas. Credit: Alexandra Gorn via Unsplash.

Multifamily real estate development Wood Partners, in collaboration with SCOA Real Estate Partners, has broken ground on the residential development of Alta Blakey, in Bastrop, Texas, US.

The new community is currently under construction and is anticipated to begin preleasing in mid-2024 and is expected to fully open a few months after.

Alta Blakey is located in the south-east Austin submarket, approximately 30 miles from Austin.

Wood Partners managing director Bart Barrett said: “Wood Partners is thrilled to begin breaking ground on Alta Blakey, the company’s first project in Bastrop, and continue its growth across the region.

“Alta Blakey will offer residents a unique blend of high-quality living spaces and exceptional amenities set among the charming and historic backdrop of Bastrop. With its proximity to Austin, we believe this project will be an excellent addition to the area and provide an unparalleled living experience for our residents.”

Upon completion, Alta Blakey will have 342 apartment units with one, two and three-bedroom floorplans, along with major additions such as larger residences, private garages, and carports.

Each residence will feature stainless-steel appliances, wood-style flooring, granite countertops, tile backsplashes, and in-unit full-sized washer and dryer sets.

Alta Blakey will also provide a resort-style pool with sun loungers and cabanas, shaded outdoor grilling stations and TVs, as well as a fitness centre, business centre, Wi-Fi with access to audio/visual equipment and an on-site pet park.

In the region, Wood Partners has developed nine projects with more than 2,500 housing units.