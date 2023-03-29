The community is scheduled to open next year. Credit: Peter Weideman / Pixabay.

Multifamily real estate developer Wood Partners has broken ground on its latest property, The Quill by Alta, in Federal Hill, Baltimore, US.

The project will be phase two of the existing Alta Federal Hill project that the firm launched in October 2021.

The Quill by Alta will comprise 270 apartment units which include custom-designed micro, junior, one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans.

Each unit will feature 9ft ceilings, wood-style flooring and kitchens with quartz countertops, stainless steel GE appliances, tile backsplash, and soft close cabinetry. The bedrooms are designed with wood-style flooring, an ensuite main bath with large format tile, shower and tub area with frameless glass shower doors.

Wood Partners executive managing director Scott Zimmerly said: “As our third project in the Baltimore area, The Quill by Alta perfectly encapsulates Wood Partners’ continued mission of developing properties that successfully cater to the needs of our future residents while also supporting the ongoing growth and progress of the surrounding community.

“As the second phase of Wood Partners’ Alta Federal Hill project, we designed The Quill by Alta to continue the success we’ve already experienced in Baltimore by providing premier access to the area’s renowned dining and entertainment attractions, as well as commuting options in and out of the city to ensure the highest level of convenience for any and all resident needs.”

Other features of this community will include ecobee thermostats, full-sized washer and dryer sets, and keyless access systems. Some of the homes will also feature spacious walk-in closets and patios.

The outdoor spaces of the new property will include a resort-style pool with a tanning deck, an entertainment area with several grilling stations, a gaming area, a pet spa and park, and an open-air rooftop lounge.

An 11,500ft² indoor amenity area will comprise a club area with TVs, meeting rooms, a lounge, co-working spaces, and a fitness centre.

Amenities at the Quill by Alta will also include a sports lounge with a bar or kitchen area, a billiards table, shuffleboard, and large-screen TVs.

The community is scheduled to open next year, with pre-leasing expected to start in the first half (H1) of 2024.