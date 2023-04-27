The leasing of the community is expected to commence in early 2024. Credit: New Africa/Shutterstock.

American real estate developer Wood Partners and its partner, Trei Real Estate, have broken ground on a new apartment community in Cary, North Carolina.

The Alta Ivy project will feature 300 apartment units ranging from one, two and three-bedroom floor plans.

Each of these units will have stainless steel appliances, a tile backsplash, quartz countertops, and an in-home washer and dryer, along with wood-style flooring throughout the kitchen, bathrooms, and living room.

Alta Ivy will also have a courtyard with a saltwater pool, 1.5 acres of preserved open space, a pet park, and a clubhouse with 5,000ft² of office space.

Located in the Morrisville-Durham-Chapel Hill Triangle, the project will offer residents amenities close to the many companies in Cary, Raleigh, and Durham.

Alta Ivy is minutes away from Research Triangle Park (RTP), one of the largest research parks in the US and is expected to become home to Apple’s new campus.

Wood Partners managing director Caitlin Shelby said: “Wood Partners is thrilled to bring a community of the highest quality to this submarket, which is one of the most desirable in the area in part because of its excellent proximity to major employers.

“Residents will have quick access to all that the Triangle has to offer while enjoying a peaceful sense of community.”

The leasing of the community is expected to commence in early 2024.