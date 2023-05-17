The community is expected to officially open in 2025. Credit: CHUTTERSNAP via Unsplash.

Real estate and multifamily community developer Wood Partners has officially started construction on its residential community, Alta Fontana, in California, US.

The community will be located at 14817 Foothill Boulevard in Fontana. It is close to Victoria Gardens, which houses a wide range of shops, restaurants and entertainment areas, as well as the Ontario Mills shopping centre.

Upon completion, the community will feature 344 apartment homes, consisting of one, two and three-bedroom floor plans.

Each residence will be equipped with the latest interior finishes with high-end fixtures such as stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, designer tile backsplashes, wooden-styled floors, and in-unit full-size washer and dryer sets.

Furthermore, the community will feature five courtyards that will each be designed with a unique theme and purpose.

The courtyards will offer a variety of amenities, including a swimming pool and spa, a children’s play area, outdoor kitchens, fire pit spaces and outdoor seating. Each apartment will include a fitness centre, a business centre, and a resident-exclusive club room.

Wood Partners managing director Joe Gambill said: “We are thrilled to break ground in Fontana, fuelled by our unwavering commitment to this dynamic region and the opportunity to fill a void in housing development.

“With our innovative approach and dedication to creating vibrant communities, we are excited to contribute to Fontana’s transformation and provide quality housing options that will enrich the lives of its residents.”

The residential community is expected to open in 2025.