The university has said that the new sports complex is a flagship Wits Centenary Project. Credit: University of the Witwatersrand.

The University of the Witwatersrand has broken ground on a new R250m sports complex in Johannesburg, South Africa.

To be built at the Wits Education Campus in Parktown, the new Wits Brian and Dorothy Zylstra Sports Complex is an integrated facility for research, training, and clinical practice.

It includes an aquatics centre, a residence for elite athletes, and research and therapeutic facilities.

The complex will also include the Zylstra Aquatics and Rowing Centre, a 44-bed Zylstra Residence for elite athletes, as well as the Zylstra Sport and Health Building.

The university stated that the new sports complex is the flagship of the Wits Centenary Project.

The Zylstra family along with the Skye Foundation provided the legacy investment for the new complex.

Director for Wits Sport and Health and Wits Sport and Exercise Medicine professor Jon Patricios said: “This one-of-a-kind Sports Complex will usher in an exciting future for the next 100 years of Wits Sport and Health, servicing our greater Wits community through dynamic teaching, research, high-performance training, and clinical practice.

“Apart from providing our students with world-class sports facilities, it will serve as a hub for sporting events, both at the University and national level.

“It will enable us to host inter-university, inter-school, and national tournaments, thereby bringing together athletes from across the country and promoting sportsmanship and healthy competition.”

The construction work on the new sports complex is anticipated to be completed by 2026.