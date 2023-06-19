Winvic began construction on 16 May, and the scheme is slated to complete within six months. Credit: Winvic Construction.

Winvic Construction has started its first project as part of the Lincolnshire County Council highways framework contract in the UK.

The general works’ lot contract was awarded to Winvic in April 2022.

The contract requires delivery of new infrastructure assets as well as improvements in infrastructure across the county over four years.

As part of ‘Levelling Up’ road improvements in Lincolnshire, the company is carrying out £5.7m worth of works that include to Marsh Lane roundabout on the A16 route and improvement of active travel links in Boston near Wyberton Low Road.

Winvic began construction on 16 May, and the scheme is slated to complete within six months.

The improvements to Marsh Lane roundabout will cut down congestion and boost safety on the A16.

Around 3,070m² of carriageway on the approaches to the current roundabout on the A16 will be extended to two lanes.

As part of the roundabout upgrade, 410m of new drainage will be installed.

Furthermore, the company will undertake mass traffic signals infrastructure works to the crossroad junction with 4,025m² of carriageway treatment works.

The works to be carried out by the company also include creation of a three-quarter-mile travel route in Boston, which will help tackle the conflict between HGVs and cycle users on Marsh Lane via the Riverside Industrial Estate. Besides extending the pavements, a new cycle lane will be installed.

The two-lane carriageway will be cut down to one with traffic management on the route for up to ten weeks.

Winvic director of civils and infrastructure Rob Cook said: “We have been extremely busy behind the scenes since we were awarded the highways framework contract by Lincolnshire County Council last year, ensuring we were fully prepared in advance of being awarded our first scheme.

“Nearby communities, businesses and road users will be our priority, as well as keeping people safe. Our continued one-team working with the Council will help to ensure the programme is delivered swiftly and safely with as little disruption as possible.”

The two projects are being financed by a portion of the £20m in ‘Levelling Up’ funding awarded to the county council in October 2021.

The remaining funding will be deployed across four projects to improve Spalding’s A16/A151 Springfield Roundabout.