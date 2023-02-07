The building will be available to let from Q1 2024. Credit: Willmott Dixon.

UK-based Willmott Dixon Interiors has been appointed to transform a 67,000ft² commercial office building in central Birmingham, UK.

On behalf of Royal London Asset Management (RLAM), Willmott Dixon Interiors will carry out the renovation of 5 St. Philips Place, a seven-storey building in Colmore Business District.

Under the revised design, the building’s two current entrances will be reconfigured into a main reception fronting Cathedral Square and will feature a new double-height reception area with a welcome area.

The building will be available to let from Q1 2024.

The office space will be renovated to CAT A standards, with new fresh air ventilation delivered through the floor voids at 12l per second per person.

Its seventh floor will have new external terracing, providing views of the Square, the Cathedral, and Colmore Row.

The amenities include a new dedicated cycling hub with bike storage and end-of-journey facilities, including showers, lockers, and drying rooms.

The refurbishment intends to achieve several well-being and sustainability goals, including WiredScore ‘Platinum’ and WELL ‘Platinum.’

Willmott Dixon Interiors regional director Phil Crowther said: “5 St. Philips Place is a fabulous building on a historic site in the heart of Birmingham city centre. This project will bring the building up to modern standards, making access more inclusive and delivering Grade A office accommodation that will be attractive to prospective occupiers.

“We’re proud to be delivering a scheme with such strong sustainability credentials, which is in keeping with the building’s location in the Colmore Row Conservation Area.”

RLAM senior asset manager Will Hawking said: “This is an exciting opportunity to re-imagine this high-profile office building. It is arguably the best location in Birmingham and really showcases the building’s strong environmental and social value credentials. From inception, the design team’s brief has been to minimise the carbon impact in producing a best-in-class building targeting operationally net zero carbon.

“Working with Willmott Dixon Interiors, we are collaborating with the team to ensure social benefits such as sustainable procurement is followed through local supply chains, with free access to local construction skills and reach-out programmes set up with local schools.”