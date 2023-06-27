The station’s rebuild is expected to be finished in time for the Stockton and Darlington Railway’s bicentennial celebrations in 2025. Credit: Willmott Dixon.

UK-based construction company Willmott Dixon has secured a £30m ($38m) contract to transform the entrance of Darlington Station.

The Tees Valley Combined Authority awarded this transformation project, which is part of Network Rail’s £140m master plan to boost train capacity and improve passenger amenities at the station.

The project has received £33m in funding from the Tees Valley Combined Authority and Tees Valley’s mayor Ben Houchen, in addition to more than £100m in government funding.

Darlington Borough Council’s leader and the Tees Valley Combined Authority’s cabinet member Stephen Harker said: “I am delighted that work is progressing on this project to transform the station to improve access to Darlington for business and leisure travellers.

“It will also create much better access to the wider Tees Valley. Upgrading the station will allow us to continue attracting investment to Darlington.”

The scope of this renovation work involves a new multistorey car park inside the larger entrance area that serves as the station’s gateway to the town.

In the next few months, Network Rail will construct two additional platforms to enhance rail links inside Tees Valley and beyond through its East Coast Main Line.

The station’s renovation is expected to be finished in time for the Stockton and Darlington Railway’s bicentennial celebrations in 2025.

Willmott Dixon North East director Nick Corrigan said: “Over the coming months, we will be working with the likes of Darlington Borough Council’s Youth Employment Initiative and Aycliffe Secure Centre, to deliver Building Lives Academies for local young people who are not in education, employment, or training.

“This is a project for the people of Darlington, built by the people of Darlington and we’re committed to spending £12m with local supply chain businesses.”