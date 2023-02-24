The construction of this new school is expected to complete in the third quarter of 2024. Credit: Willmott Dixon.

Construction contractor Willmott Dixon has begun the construction work of Oakley School in Leamington Spa, UK.

The school, worth £61m, is a part of the significant expansions to the community’s educational programme planned by Warwickshire County Council (WCC).

This new school is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2024.

Oakley School will be able to accommodate pupils at the start of the term in September 2024.

The Oakley School project has been secured by Willmott Dixon through the SCAPE construction framework.

It will serve as a complete facility with a 34-place nursery, a 420-place elementary school, and a 900-place secondary school with SEND provision.

Willmott Dixon will contribute £1.5m to the local community via social value initiatives, including traineeships for the unemployed, and creating local job opportunities, etc.

Willmott Dixon director Michelle Cotterill said: “The Oakley School project is a major investment into the next generation of Warwickshire’s education offering and we are proud to have been selected alongside our delivery partners to bring the development to fruition.

“As a cornerstone employer with Coventry and Warwickshire Careers Enterprise, we’re looking forward to engaging with other schools and delivering careers talks and guidance, curriculum support, safety talks, site visits, CV advice, mock interviews, work experience and much more to support the local community.”

To cut down on energy use and carbon emissions in use, the design follows a fabric-first approach.

As part of a renewable energy plan, the school will see the installation of air-source heat pumps and PV panels.

The school project will also provide a stand-alone sports hall, multiple all-weather fields, and many natural turf fields intended both for community and educational use.